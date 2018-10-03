MABLETON, Ga. - In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News, a Cobb County mother describes the terrifying moments she and her daughter were held hostage by her ex-boyfriend.
Jessica Adams said she was standing outside the home she shared with her grandmother when 26-year-old James Martin shot and killed her.
Adams told Channel 2 that Martin had been waiting in a storm cellar for her to arrive home.
"I heard ‘bang, bang, bang’. I screamed for my daughter and she came running out. We took off running and I see my grandmother on the ground," Adams told Channel 2's Chris Jose.
Martin held Adams and her daughter inside the home with a gun pointed at their heads until SWAT arrived on the scene.
"When I moved it, the SWAT team came in. and bullets were flying right passed me," Adams told Jose.
What the young mother believes led her ex to hold her and her daughter hostage, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
