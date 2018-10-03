Woman says she failed drug test after taking CBD oil

ATLANTA - A warning after a woman tells Channel 2 Action News that she failed a drug test after taking cannabidiol oil.
The woman told Channel 2’s Tom Regan she failed a recent drug test when she tested positive for marijuana in her system.
Hear from the woman and her warning to others, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
She told Regan that she has never smoked marijuana in her life, but she takes CBD oil for pain relief.
The hemp-based supplement is legal in Georgia and is not intoxicating.
Though CBD is extracted from marijuana sativa plants, it does not produce the high typically associated with marijuana because it does not contain the psychoactive ingredient THC. Instead, CBD is often used in oil form as a way to relieve anxiety without the high.
