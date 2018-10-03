ATLANTA - NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene at the Mall West End where dozens of police officers descended on one of the parking lots Wednesday afternoon.
Video from the scene showed at least 19 Atlanta police cruisers surrounding at least two cars.
Major scene at this strip mall at 850 Oak Street. Waiting to get details from @Atlanta_Police pic.twitter.com/WZMmKfZWAV— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) October 3, 2018
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was at the scene on the ground and where she confirmed at least 10 people had been taken into custody on charges related to gang and drug activity, according to police.
Police said they anticipate more arrests in this case. They told Pozen an undetermined amount of narcotics and a firearm were recovered.
8 people arrested. Drug activity. Suspects hanging out at The Mall West. Gang activity, drugs. Scene clearing up now. Warrants were out for their arrest. Per police— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) October 3, 2018
