0 Man trying to lure children near bus stops in local neighborhood, parents say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Some Gwinnett County neighbors in the Sugar Hill area told Channel 2 Action News they're worried about their children after a suspicious man approached children near their bus stops.

Two parents who live four miles apart said an older man with a green hat and black truck tried to get their children inside his vehicle.

Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke with the parent of a 9-year-old victim.

"She said that she put her head down and was looking at the ground, and then he started banging on his window and telling her to, 'Come here, come here.'" the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.

The mother said the encounter has terrified their family.

"She was shook up until this morning. She didn't sleep well last night," the woman said.

The mother said her daughter was walking to their neighborhood bus stop Monday morning around 8 a.m.

The girl told her mom the man parked in a late model black truck on Riverside Walk turned on the hazard lights.

"As she crossed the road and was walking toward the bus stop, he started to slowly drive up behind her," the mother said.

The woman said her daughter ignored the man until he drove away.

"The child did right and didn't go with the person, and notified the bus driver," said Cpl. Wilbert Rundles with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Gwinnett police told Channel 2 Action News they responded but weren't able to find the vehicle.

Four miles away in Buford, there was another incident about 45 minutes after the 9-year-old was approached.

A mother off Little Mill told neighbors a man in a similar vehicle approached her middle school age daughter.

"Now we'd prefer not to let our kids out in the front yard without being out here and we live in a great area," neighbor Chris Colsson said.

Police said they're hopeful more people can come forward to provide a more detailed description of the man. So far, he's described as an older white man driving a late model black truck.

If you have any information, you're urged to call the Gwinnett County Police Department.

