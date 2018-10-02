  • Mother, child safe after hostage situation at Cobb County home

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother and child are safe after a hostage situation in a Cobb County neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

    Officers and a SWAT team are on the scene at a home off Lane Drive near Mableton Parkway.

    Police say there was a murder at the location and at least one person is dead.

    From NewsChopper 2 on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m., we could see the home blocked off by crime scene tape.

    A source told Channel 2's Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose that the mother and child were inside the home with a man believed to be a boyfriend or husband.

    The hostage situation ended around 5:30 p.m.

    We have reporters and photographers on the scene and will bring you the latest updates LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories