Mother, child safe after hostage situation at Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother and child are safe after a hostage situation in a Cobb County neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Officers and a SWAT team are on the scene at a home off Lane Drive near Mableton Parkway.
Police say there was a murder at the location and at least one person is dead.
From NewsChopper 2 on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m., we could see the home blocked off by crime scene tape.
A source told Channel 2's Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose that the mother and child were inside the home with a man believed to be a boyfriend or husband.
Breaking: Hostage situation in Mableton is over, police say. This all started as a domestic situation, Cobb PD source says. Mother and her child were held hostage by a boyfriend/husband. 1 confirmed dead. I’m working to find out who is deceased. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/p9vlRhlEko— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) October 2, 2018
The hostage situation ended around 5:30 p.m.
