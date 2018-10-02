Police: Mom sneaks alcohol, drugs into movie theater in toddler's sippy cup

EAST COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have issued a warrant for a mother they say snuck alcohol and drugs into a Cobb County movie theater inside her toddler's sippy cup.
Channel 2's Chris Jose talked to police, who say the mom got so drunk and high she put her child in danger. Police say she also threatened to kill the officer who arrested her.
How the mom was caught in the act and the charges she faces for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GHSA releases new details about high school football player's death
- Meteorologist Karen Minton retiring after nearly 33 years at WSB-TV
- T.I. says he agrees with parts of Kanye West's call to ‘abolish' 13th Amendment
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}