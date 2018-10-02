  • Police: Mom sneaks alcohol, drugs into movie theater in toddler's sippy cup

    By: Chris Jose

    EAST COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have issued a warrant for a mother they say snuck alcohol and drugs into a Cobb County movie theater inside her toddler's sippy cup. 

    Channel 2's Chris Jose talked to police, who say the mom got so drunk and high she put her child in danger. Police say she also threatened to kill the officer who arrested her.

    How the mom was caught in the act and the charges she faces for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

