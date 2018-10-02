0 Meteorologist Karen Minton retiring after nearly 33 years at WSB-TV

ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton officially announced Tuesday that she will retire in February.

Minton arrived at WSB-TV on Sept. 30, 1986, after two years at The Weather Channel.

“You all are my family and I love you,” Minton told the Channel 2 Action News team Tuesday.

Today it becomes official...I am retiring at the end of February 2019. Thank you for letting me be part of your mornings for the past 32+ years. I will still be with you each morning for the next 5 months, but look forward to the next chapter in my life March 1st. pic.twitter.com/ZnbA7vo6SY — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) October 2, 2018

"Karen is simply a class act, and we have been lucky to have her for the past three decades," said WSB-TV News Director Misti Turnbull.

Severe Weather 2 Team Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns, who came to WSB-TV about five years before Minton, said he loves the way Minton handles herself.

“She makes the forecast easy to understand,” Burns said. “People can see she is genuinely concerned for their welfare, and they appreciate that.”

Burns said he encouraged management to hire Minton in 1986 after watching her on The Weather Channel.

“She has shined as the First Lady of Atlanta weather,” Burns said.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz agreed that Minton has excelled delivering forecasts for more than 32 years.

"Karen has a well-earned reputation as a skilled and reliable meteorologist. More importantly, she has enjoyed the trust of her viewers over three decades at WSB-TV," Nitz said.

BACKGROUND

At first, Minton said she wasn’t sure how long she’d be in Atlanta. But it didn’t take long to realize Atlanta was her new home.

“I got to do so many things with WSB. It was a family, not just a workplace,” she said.

The family aspect is something Minton said she loves.

“We are there for each other,” she said. “I can’t imagine going anywhere else.”

Channel 2 Action News This Morning anchor Linda Stouffer said working with Minton is as enjoyable as you'd expect.

"Karen is the warmest, most genuine, supportive person you could meet. That smile! She’s incredibly smart and at the top of her game," she said. "Here’s the behind the scenes secret: Karen’s just as lovely and caring at 2:30 a.m. as what you see when we come on the air!"

Meteorologist Karen Minton will continue to be on Channel 2 Action News This Morning weekdays from 4:30 to 7 a.m. through February.

"Karen is a wonderful person, one of my favorite in the world. I will miss her tremendously," Nitz said. "I wish Karen the very best in her retirement!"

“She was and is a pioneer for women in broadcast meteorology. I am honored to have worked with her and proud to call her my mentor and friend," said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls.

WHAT'S NEXT?

When Minton retires, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan will take over on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Monahan has been with WSB-TV for nearly five years and is a regular fill-in on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

His expertise forecasting and covering severe weather events in the field will be an asset to the morning team.

"Brian has also performed incredibly in the field for us during Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Florence," Turnbull said. "I’m very excited that Brian will be taking over the weekday morning. He will have big shoes to fill!

"She’s the big sister I never had. And as serious as we are about weather, there’s nothing more fun than behind the scenes," Monahan said about Minton.

