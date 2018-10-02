0 UGA investigating baseball player for allegedly yelling racial slurs

ATHENS, Ga. - A Georgia baseball player is under investigation by the UGA Equal Opportunity Office for allegedly yelling racial slurs while watching the Bulldogs’ football game against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium this past Saturday.

The alleged remarks were overheard by a group of students sitting nearby, who confronted him about using racially insensitive language at a school event. The baseball player allegedly dismissed their complaints and continued to use the offensive language.

On Monday, a UGA student who witnessed the incident took to social media with her complaints. Using a Facebook public group page called “Overheard at UGA” as a forum, the student detailed what she allegedly had witnessed. The student said the initial post was deleted by page moderators and posted it a second time and also shared it on Twitter. The second post remains on the page.

That initiated a firestorm of reaction from various individuals, mostly students, who in turn shared the post on other social media platforms. Eventually, it was brought to the attention of UGA athletic administrators, who immediately launched an investigation.

After interviewing the player, baseball coach Scott Stricklin and other individuals allegedly involved, UGA Athletics turned over their findings to the EOO, which now is in charge of the case.

“While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not condone discriminatory behavior,” Athletic Director Greg McGarity said in a statement released upon request Monday. “The University’s Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response.”

An internal memo was sent to UGA Athletic Association employees stating that administrators were “aware of an incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes” but that they are “limited in what we can say.”

Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin also issued a statement:

“I expect every member of our team to behave at all times in a way that upholds the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia, and it is disappointing when that doesn’t happen,” he said. “While I cannot comment on this matter, we cooperate fully in any investigation involving an alleged violation of University policies.”

