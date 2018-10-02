Braves surprise local high school baseball team with playoff tickets

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County high school baseball team got a big surprise -- and it's all thanks to the Atlanta Braves.
Brave's relief pitcher Chad Sobotka went to Campbell High School on Monday and delivered playoff tickets to the team.
The Braves and Major League Baseball surprised the students with tickets to the first home postseason game at SunTrust Park.
Watch the moment when the students learn they're going to the game, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The NLDS begins Thursday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
Not having home field advantage in the NLDS was a mild disappointment for a Braves team that was a surprising, resounding success under manager Brian Snitker.
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein will be with the Braves every step of the way. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE reports from Los Angeles all week!
The Braves had lost 90-plus games in three straight seasons in a rebuild that was expected to see them need at least another season to contend for a playoff spot.
Freeman, Markakis and NL rookie of the year contender Ronald Acuna Jr. instead helped them become the first NL team to win 90 games (90-72) after three successive seasons of 90-plus losses.
"I'm happy for all the guys in there that endured all that," Snitker said.
Snitker said he would meet with the coaching staff and other members of the organization Monday to determine the 25-man playoff roster.
Shortstop Dansby Swanson's sore left wrist
