Teacher accused of raping, molesting 13-year-old girl

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Roswell police on Monday arrested a high school teacher and swim coach accused of molesting and raping a 13-year-old girl.
Preston Paris, 32, teaches and coaches at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, according to a news release from the Roswell Police Department.
He was charged with child molestation, statutory rape and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Cobb County police contacted Roswell police last week about allegations involving Paris and the teen.
“The investigation revealed that the crimes occurred within the city limits of Roswell,” Officer Lisa Holland, a Roswell police spokeswoman said. “Roswell police worked closely with the Fulton County Schools police to take Paris into custody as quickly as possible.”
J.D. Capelouto with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to th article.
