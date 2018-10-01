0 Cows on the road: Cattle truck crashes on metro Atlanta interstate

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - It is a wild morning on the interstate in Cobb County.

An overturned truck spilled cows onto the road early Monday morning on the Interstate 285 eastbound ramp to I-75 north.

The area is near exit 20 toward New Northside Drive. At least two cows were killed. At least one driver was injured in the crash. Other crashes were reported in the mess.

Traffic is backed up for miles in the area.

Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum is guiding you around the mess as traffic builds throughout the morning.

Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was the first reporter on the scene when crews began corralling the cows and cleaning up the crash.

Gehlbach later moved to a SunTrust bank where crews worked to catch a cow who ran free from the crash scene.

And this isn't the first time Arum has covered cows on the interstate. In May, a truck carrying cows crashed on I-75 near Wade Green Road. In that crash, 10 cows were killed and eight roamed the interstate as crews cleaned up the crash.

In June, Mark Arum covered another crash when a cattle truck overturned on I-285 in DeKalb County. In that crash 37 cows were onboard the truck. Unfortunately, three cows were killed.

We found one of the loose cows on 285!🐄 Police trying to stop traffic pic.twitter.com/9lWsPpsuae — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 1, 2018

RED ALERT-Cobb Co.: Overturned truck on I-285/eb (Inner Loop) ramp to I-75/nb blocked (Ex. 20). Truck carrying cows; report of cows along I-285/eb past 75 toward New Northside Dr. (Ex. 22). Use extreme caution along both I-285 and by I-75. — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 1, 2018

