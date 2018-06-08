  • Truck carrying cattle overturns on I-285 ramp, causing delays

    By: Mark Arum

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A truck carrying cattle overturned on a DeKalb highway ramp Friday morning, causing delays.

    Triple Team Traffic’s Mark Arum reported the ramp from Interstate 285 southbound to I-20 eastbound was blocked.

    Arum reports that there may have been as many as 36 cows onboard the truck at the time of the crash.

    [Download the Triple Team Traffic app for alternate routes around the crash]

    The cows appear to be still inside the truck. It is not known if any of the cows were injured.

    We’ll have LIVE coverage of the crash, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Truck carrying cattle overturns on I-285 ramp, causing delays

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver shot in head, pedestrian hit by truck in random shooting near mall

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 teens arrested after 12-year-old girl is killed in 'apparent…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victim demands answers about why now-former officer accused in her rape…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Secret recording: Cagle says he backed controversial bill for…