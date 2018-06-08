Truck carrying cattle overturns on I-285 ramp, causing delays

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A truck carrying cattle overturned on a DeKalb highway ramp Friday morning, causing delays.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mark Arum reported the ramp from Interstate 285 southbound to I-20 eastbound was blocked.
Arum reports that there may have been as many as 36 cows onboard the truck at the time of the crash.
[Download the Triple Team Traffic app for alternate routes around the crash]
The cows appear to be still inside the truck. It is not known if any of the cows were injured.
We’ll have LIVE coverage of the crash, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 teens arrested after 12-year-old girl is killed in 'apparent accidental shooting,' police say
- Metro sex-trafficking sting rescues nearly 160 children, authorities say
- 'I'm not worried': Driver makes no apologies for fatal hit-and-run
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}