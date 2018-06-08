1.6 million Georgians could see their car insurance rates go down

ATLANTA - Car insurance is about to get cheaper for some Georgia customers.
State Farm announced it will cut its rates in Georgia.
The company said its overall personal auto rate will drop by 2.9 percent.
The rate change affects 1.6 million Georgians.
Changes in premiums for drivers will vary depending on the customer’s policy and coverage.
The total state-wide expected impact for State Farm Mutual by this rate decrease in Georgia will be approximately $56.2 million.
“The company’s current financial strength is allowing us to pass along a rate reduction to our Georgia customers," said State Farm Senior Vice President Dan Krause. “We continually evaluate how we can best serve our customers and are very pleased to be able to offer this rate decrease in Georgia.”
The effective date for new and renewal business is July 9, 2018. Georgia customers with questions can contact their local State Farm agent to discuss their individual situation.
