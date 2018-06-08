  • Driver shot in head, pedestrian hit by truck in random shooting near mall

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are searching for the gunman who caused a chain reaction that left two people injured.

    According to Atlanta police, someone fired several shots into the air on Ralph David Abernathy Road late Thursday night near the Mall West End. One of the bullets hit the driver of a pickup truck in the back of the head, which caused him to lose control and hit a man on a bicycle, authorities said.

    Both men were rushed to the hospital.

    The shooter was able to get away. 

