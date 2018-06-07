12-year-old girl killed in 'apparent accidental shooting,' police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say a 12-year-old girl was killed when she was shot inside a home in Riverdale.
Officers responded to a shooting Wednesday night and found the girl unresponsive. She was transported to a hospital where she died.
Police said several kids were at the home at the time of the shooting, which appeared to be accidental.
The investigation is ongoing. Police have not said if charges will be filed.
