Robbers with assault weapons hit 3 businesses overnight; police say they'll strike again

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a robbing crew they said tried to hit several businesses overnight.
The crimes happened within minutes of each other in the same neighborhood of Atlanta.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore talked to police overnight after they said a group robbed two convenience stores and tried to rob a third.
The stores are located on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Hollywood Road.
Police said the robbers had assault weapons and wore hoodies, while one wore a surgical mask.
