0 Police chief fired amid racial profiling allegations

FOREST PARK, Ga. - A longtime police chief's time with the force is now up. Forest Park city leaders decided to fire Dwayne Hobbs on Monday night after accusations of racial profiling were made. Hobbs denied the accusations.

Channel 2's Justin Wilfon was in Clayton County when the decision was made.

The council decided the fate of Hobbs after a lengthy executive session, voting 3-2 to terminate Hobbs immediately.

Councilman Dabouze Antoine voted in favor of the firing.

"Well, the people spoke. The people wanted change. I'm a voice for the people and the city decided to go a different direction," Antoine said.

Many people also spoke in favor of Hobbs.

"Dwayne Hobbs embodies what a police officer ought to be and I'd like to see him treated with that kind of respect," a speaker at the meeting said.

In an interview with Channel 2's Mark Winne last week, Hobbs said he was not sure why his 45-year career at the department could be coming to an end.

"I asked the question, 'Had I done anything wrong?' and was told, 'No.'" Hobbs said.

He also told Channel 2 Action News that two city councilors recently accused his department of engaging in racial profiling.

Wilfon asked Antoine if that was the reason for the firing.

"Well, I can't say much now because the reason we made this decision is: It wasn't good," Antoine said.

The council voted along racial lines to send the city's police force into a new era.

It appeared Hobbs did not show up to the meeting. Capt. Jason Armstrong has been named interim police chief.

