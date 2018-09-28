0 Police chief says he's being forced to retire amid racial profiling allegations

FOREST PARK, Ga. - A local police chief told Channel 2 Action News city leaders are forcing him out of his position and into early retirement.

The move follows allegations police Chief Dwayne Hobbs' department in Forest Park engaged in racial profiling, which he strongly denies.

Hobbs has been with the department for 45 years, 22 years as chief.

"(I) had no dream it could ever end like this," Hobbs said.

The chief said the day after the City Council met in executive session earlier this month, he was summoned to a meeting with the city manager and city attorney at city hall.

"They told me that the council had decided to go into different directions and wanted to change chiefs," Hobbs said.

Channel 2's investigative reporter Mark Winne reached out to the council for response and received the following statement:

"Chief Dwayne Hobbs continues to serve as the chief of police for the city of Forest Park. While the city acknowledges recent discussions have been conducted regarding his potential retirement, no further comment regarding personnel matters will be made."

Hobbs said he's been given no concrete explanation.

"I asked the question, 'Had I done anything wrong?' and was told, 'No," Hobbs said.

At a public meeting in August, two City Council members suggested the department engaged in racial profiling.

"Has your department investigated complaints of racial profiling?" Winne asked Hobbs.

"We get about four or five a year," Hobbs replied.

Hobbs said he denies the department racially profiles, partly because he's been on the lookout for it and his commanders regularly check for it.

"We randomly look at the videos. We make random calls to people who make police calls for service," Hobbs said. "If we've investigated and found the officer was doing things for racially motivated reasons, there'd be swift justice."

The chief said he believes two council members support him staying but three do not.

"It's a tough pill to swallow," Hobbs said.

Channel 2 Action News tried to out to each council member.

City Manager Angela Redding had a press release sent and said she has no comment because it's an ongoing personnel matter.

