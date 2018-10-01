  • 15-year-old walking down street nearly abducted by two men with gun, police say

    By: Chris Jose

    KENNESAW, Ga. - The search is on for two men in a van who police said tried to abduct a 15-year old. Police said the pair pointed a gun at the teen on Bells Ferry Road near Shiloh Run in Kennesaw, less than 5 minutes away from his house.

    Channel 2 Action News first learned about the attempted abduction Sunday night.

    A high-ranking Cobb County police source confirmed the details to Channel 2's Chris Jose Monday morning.

    The victim's father told Jose the teen walked from a neighborhood toward Bells Ferry Road to grab a drink at a nearby gas station when he was approached by two men in a white van who told him to get inside.

    Police said the teen quickly ran in the opposite direction when one of the men pointed a pistol at him.

