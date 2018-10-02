0 Southeast Atlanta community terrified after attempted break-in caught on video

ATLANTA - A family was sleeping inside a home when two men tried to break in, and at least one of them was carrying a gun.

"We realized we were very close to something terrible happening," the man in the home said.

Fortunately, the family's door held, but the family told Channel 2's Matt Johnson they are worried others might not be so lucky.

It all unfolded Monday at around 1 a.m.

The homeowner asked us not to identify him while Atlanta police look for the two men who may have targeted multiple homes in the area.

The would-be thieves tried to force their way inside the man's home on Farrington Avenue while he and his wife slept.

"When my life is being threatened like that and my family's life is being threatened, it's an issue," the man said.

The family believes their reinforced door kept the men from getting inside.

The two suspects even tried to go in through the front window but the privacy glass kept them out.

"They got through the first pane but the second pane stopped them," the man said.

In a neighborhood forum, two other neighbors reported loud knocks at their doors at around the same time.

The hope is that this video from a doorbell camera will be helpful enough for investigators to make arrests.

"They seemed to be taking this very seriously. This doesn't seem to be a normal occurrence for them," the man said.

Nothing has been normal for this family or their neighbors, but they said everyone is keeping an eye out.

"(We) can't let fear dictate the rest of your life, but be careful," the man said.

