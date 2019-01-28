ATLANTA - Budweiser beer lovers and horse fans can rejoice.
The iconic brand is bringing their clydesdales to Fado Irish Pub on 273 Buckhead Ave. at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The popular beer company, also known for its Super Bowl commercials, is also donating clean electricity to Atlanta during this week.
The announcement follows its recent advertisement featuring a dog riding atop a hitch filled with Budweiser beers announcing their beer is “now brewed with wind power.”
Attendees will be able to take photos with the horses at the Buckhead bar. If you can’t wait until then, here are other places in metro Atlanta where you can see the clydesdales during Super Bowl week.
- Monday, Jan. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the 200 Block of Cobb Parkway in Marietta
- Tuesday, Jan. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the 1100 Block of Thornton Road in Lithia Springs
- Wednesday, Jan.30 at 3 p.m in the 6000 Block of Cumming Hightway in Sugar Hill
- Thursday, Jan. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the 5700 Block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross
- Saturday, Feb. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the 3300 Block of Piedmont Road in Atlanta
This article was written by Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
