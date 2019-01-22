Budweiser's 10 best Super Bowl commercials of all time

Budweiser’s Super Bowl ads are often among the most popular and remembered — from croaking frogs to puppies to Clydesdales playing football.
They have even become part of pop culture — Wassup?!
One ad during last year’s Super Bowl featured the Budweiser plant in Cartersville, Georgia. The inspirational commercial showed real employees at the plant switch from canning beer to canning water, which is then trucked to areas hit by natural disasters.
For Super Bowl 53, taking place Feb. 3 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Anheuser-Busch has bought 5 ½ minutes of airtime for eight commercials, with a 30-second spot expected to cost more than $5 million.
But what are the brand’s best Super Bowl ads?
According to USA Today’s Ad Meter, which allows panelists to pick their favorite Super Bowl ads each year, these are the best Budweiser Super Bowl ads of all times:
Puppy Love (2014)
Lost Dog (2015)
Budweiser Frogs (1995)
Bud Bowl I (1989)
Dog Sitter (2011)
Referee (2003)
Football (1996)
Secret Fridge (2006)
Worst Day (2000)
Copier Salesman (1997)
