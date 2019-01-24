0 Super Bowl 53: Free things to do in Atlanta the week of the big game

Super Bowl 53 is right around the corner, and there are a slew of free events to attend throughout the metro Atlanta area.

From concerts to festivals to family events, the city is offering a little something for everyone.

Take a look at the happenings below. It won’t cost you a penny to get in.

Super Bowl Live

Super Bowl Live presented by Verizon is a free-to-the-public fan village, highlighting the city’s cultural and music scene, featuring concerts produced by Grammy winner Jermaine Dupri. There will also be fireworks and other activities. Performers include Goodie Mob, DJ Holiday and Friends, DJ Smurf, and the Atlanta Bass All Stars.

Jan. 26-28 and Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. NW, Atlanta. atlsuperbowl53.com.

﻿Vegan at the Game Tailgate

Head over to the Vegan at the Game Tailgate hosted by chef and activist Kimberly Barnes. The two-day event will feature vegan chefs, influencers, vendors, music, games and, of course, food. You can expect to feast on dishes such as vegan chili, plantain potato salad, mac and cheese, and collard greens with “hotlanta” pepper sauce.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 1-2. 350 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. mightbevegan.co/blog/veganatthegame.

Big Game Party hosted by Eva Marcille

Radio One Atlanta is sponsoring a Super Bowl kickoff party hosted by Eva Marcille. The model and reality television star will be onsite to dance and socialize with guests as DJs spin the latest tunes.

7-10 p.m. Jan. 31. Republic, 990 Brady Ave., Atlanta. www.eventbrite.com.

Rooftop Day Party Experience at Cafe Circa

Spend the day partying on the roof. There will be two floors available for attendees to dance on, and drinks and food will be available.

1-9 p.m. Feb. 1. Cafe Circa, 464 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com.

Super Bowl Block Party

Looking for a place to watch the game? You can catch the showdown on big screens downtown at 656 Sports Bar & Grille. Guests will have access to the bar and outside seating, where large heaters will be onsite to keep you warm.

Noon Feb. 3. 656 Sports Bar & Grille, 656 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta. eventbrite.com.

Westside Warmup

Community and business leaders are collaborating to showcase southwest Atlanta’s unique neighborhoods. The event will feature a soccer game, musical performances, several vendors and other activities. Westside Warmup events will take place in three locations near the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail: West End MARTA Station Soccer fields, Lee+White and 640 West Cafe.

4-10 p.m. Jan. 25. Various locations. beltline.org/westsidewarmup.

Chick-fil-A Backstage Tours

Visitors to Atlanta for Superbowl 53 are welcome to enjoy a complimentary Chick-fil-A Backstage Tour. The 60-minute journey will teach attendees all about the history of the fast food chain, and it will include a visit to the History Museum, the Car Museum and Truett’s Treehouse.

Jan. 29-Feb. 2. Chick-fil-A Support Center, 5200 Buffington Road, Atlanta. eventbrite.com.

The SunTrust Confidence Classic

Make your way to The Battery for a day of football fun. Test your talent as a quarterback, receiver and kicker during the skills challenge and interactive trivia game. And dance as the spirit squad and DJ Jammin John provide live entertainment.

Feb. 2-3. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. batteryatl.com.

