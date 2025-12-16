Metro Atlanta health facility owners indicted for stealing over $1.4 million in Medicaid, AG says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The owners of a behavioral health facility have been indicted on charges of Medicaid fraud totaling over $1.4 million.

The couple faces one count of conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud and a combined 23 counts of Medicaid fraud, as announced by Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday.

The indictment alleges that Kim Higgins and Marcel Higgins, owners of Overcomers Day Services, a behavioral health facility, engaged in fraudulent activities from October 2017 to July 2023.

They reportedly submitted claims to Georgia Medicaid for services that were never provided, as well as for services delivered by unqualified individuals.

Marcel Higgins worked as a paraprofessional offering Intensive Family Intervention (IFI) services, while Kim Higgins served as the office administrator responsible for submitting claims.

According to the indictment, the Woodstock couple’s actions allowed them to fraudulently siphon off more than $1.4 million from the Medicaid program.

The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division gathered evidence leading to the indictment presented to the DeKalb County grand jury on Dec. 10.

Carr stated, “Those who commit Medicaid fraud are stealing from taxpayers and they’re abusing a program that’s meant to care for our most vulnerable Georgians.”

