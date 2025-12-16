Mistrial declared for 3 charged in 16-year-old’s shooting death at graduation party

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge declared a mistrial for three men charged in the murder of 16-year-old Bre’asia Powell.

Powell was shot and killed on May 28, 2023 in the driveway of Benjamin E. Mays High School, where nearly 100 people had gathered for a graduation party.

The trial for three of the suspects, Jaquan Winters, Willie Dennis and Tsenre Mosley started last week. The fourth suspect, Jakell Munford, took a plea deal before the trial start.

On Tuesday, the judge issued a mistrial ruling.

We’re working to learn the next steps in the case, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

