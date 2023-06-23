Teens arrested in deadly Atlanta high school graduation party shooting

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly graduation party shooting in May.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that 19-year-old Willie Dennis was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Bre’asia Powell.

According to police, a traffic stop was conducted Thursday evening after officials obtained an arrest warrant for Dennis. Dennis was also wanted out to Jackson County on a theft-related charge.

Powell was shot outside Benjamin E. Mays High School in Southwest Atlanta just before 2:30 a.m. on May 28. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A little later, officers said a 16-year-old boy checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police determined that it was from the same incident. His identity has not been released.

On June 16, investigators also charged 18-year-old Jaquan Withers with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Wither was already in custody at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the developments in the graduation party shooting since May. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with Powell’s mother on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

“It hurts y’all, I’m hurt,” Williams told the crowd at a balloon release in honor of her daughter.

