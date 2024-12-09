Reports: Juan Soto agrees to record deal with New York Mets

NEW YORK — Juan Soto’s free agency is over. The MLB superstar is staying in New York, but not with the Yankees.

ESPN and MLB Network are reporting Sunday night that Soto has agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports it is the largest deal in professional sports history. Neither the Mets nor Soto’s agents have confirmed the terms of the deal.

BREAKING: Superstar outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets are in agreement on a 15-year, $765 million contract, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest deal in professional sports history. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2024

With Soto reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Mets, he returns to the Braves’ division in the National League East. Soto started his MLB career with the Washington Nationals and won a World Series in 2019.

He then joined the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees.

Now that Soto’s deal appears to be done, baseball fans can expect other free agency dominoes to start falling.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group