Reports: Juan Soto agrees to record deal with New York Mets

By WSBTV.com News Staff
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees smiles in the dugout in the first inning during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 28, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — Juan Soto’s free agency is over. The MLB superstar is staying in New York, but not with the Yankees.

ESPN and MLB Network are reporting Sunday night that Soto has agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports it is the largest deal in professional sports history. Neither the Mets nor Soto’s agents have confirmed the terms of the deal.

With Soto reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Mets, he returns to the Braves’ division in the National League East. Soto started his MLB career with the Washington Nationals and won a World Series in 2019.

He then joined the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees.

Now that Soto’s deal appears to be done, baseball fans can expect other free agency dominoes to start falling.

