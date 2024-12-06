Grady Jarrett named Atlanta Falcons nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

ATLANTA — Grady Jarrett has been named the Atlanta Falcons Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, the team announced on Thursday.

Because of his winning the prestigious award, Jarrett will be the club’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

The award “recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.”

This is Jarrett’s second nomination with his first being in 2018.

Jarrett’s philanthropic work echoes throughout the Atlanta community. His “Grady Gives Foundation” hosted several events this year, centered around anti-bullying as part of his “Big Men Don’t Bully” program.

The program donated $75,000 in scholarships to help young students from underprivileged backgrounds advance their academic careers, and raised over $150,000 during his annual Grady Gives Weekend, a weekend dedicated to giving back to the Atlanta community.

Jarrett will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

Nominees from all 32 teams will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX.

The 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally on FOX and NFL Network on Thursday, Feb. 6.

