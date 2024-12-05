Atllanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks on 5-game win streak after defeating Milwaukee Bucks

By WSBTV.com News Staff
New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 6: Trae Young #11 and Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks react late in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena on November 6, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MILWAUKEE — The Atlanta Hawks appear to be streaking after winning their fifth straight contest last night against the also streaking Milwaukee Bucks 119-104.

Before Wednesday’s loss, the Bucks were on a 7-game win streak.

As of late, Trae Young has been feeling rather generous, dishing off 14 assists per game during this winning streak.

On Wednesday, however, Jalen Johnson carried the offensive load, scoring a team high 23 points and 13 rebounds.

De’Andre Hunter scored 20 points, Trae Young 17, Bogdan Bogdanovic 15, Onyeka Okongwu 13 and No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher added 12 points to pace the offense.

The Hawks appear to be playing a balanced brand of basketball in multiple facets as of late after besting the Bucks with a 30-12 advantage in fast-break points, outrebounded Milwaukee 55-40, had a 64-34 edge in points in the paint and made 20 of 22 free throws.

The Hawks host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

