College Football Playoff Rankings: Here’s where Georgia ranks after 8 OT win over Georgia Tech

ATHENS, Ga. — The latest College Football Playoff rankings are in and the Georgia Bulldogs keep moving up.

The Dawgs are now up to the No. 5 spot, inching closer to where they were in the first playoff rankings of the season.

Initially, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 3, but after a heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss dropped to No. 12. They rose slightly to No. 10 before moving up to No. 7 after last week’s win over UMass.

The Associated Press also moved Georgia up to No. 5 in its latest rankings.

Next up, the Bulldogs are facing the No. 2 Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which you can watch LIVE on Channel 2.

This is the first year that college football has expanded to a 12-team bracket for the playoff.

The five best-ranked conference champions are guaranteed spots in the playoff and the top four are guaranteed first-round byes.

Here is the complete ranking:

Oregon (12-0) Texas (11-1) Penn State (11-1) Notre Dame (11-1) Georgia (10-2) Ohio State (10-2) Tennessee (10-2) SMU (11-1) Indiana (11-1) Boise State (11-1) Alabama (9-3) Miami (10-2) Ole Miss (9-3) South Carolina (9-3) Arizona State (10-2) Iowa State (10-2) Clemson (9-3) BYU (10-2) Missouri (9-3) UNLV (10-2) Illinois (9-3) Syracuse (9-3) Colorado (9-3) Army (10-1) Memphis (10-2)

