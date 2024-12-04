WSB-TV shines bright with SEC on ABC

ATLANTA — It’s been a college football season like no other and WSB-TV Channel 2 and ABC delivered 12 weeks of the biggest Southeastern Conference college football games of the season followed by live SEC GameDay on 2 post-game coverage.

The SEC on ABC closed November with an impressive two-night performance as Georgia took on Georgia Tech on 11/29 and Texas battled Texas A&M on 11/30. These two primetime games on Channel 2 garnered more than 742,000 household viewers combined.

SEC GameDay on 2 also ended November with an impressive two-night performance during college football’s rivalry weekend. The 30-minute SEC post-game show, which covers the conferences’ biggest matchups, reached nearly 300,000 combined households on Friday and Saturday nights.

“The weekend started with Georgia vs. Georgia Tech and an incredible 8-overtime battle in Athens, GA,” said Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein. “No one in North Georgia covered this historic game like our SEC GameDay crew. From live post-game interviews with head coaches Kirby Smart and Brent Key, and UGA Quarterback Carson Beck to breaking down every moment of the epic battle. SEC GameDay on 2 brought UGA and Tech fans unmatched coverage of an incredible game and a commitment all season long to bring fans the best local coverage.”

Then on Saturday night, SEC GameDay fans tuned in for more rivalry week post-game coverage as Texas locked up its SEC Championship spot after defeating Texas A&M. Next up, the SEC Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 7th at 4 p.m. live on WSB-TV Channel 2 and ABC.

