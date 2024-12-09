College Football Playoff: Games, times, when Georgia plays in Sugar Bowl

ATLANTA — The first 12-team field of the College Football Playoff is out.

The committee selected conference champions Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State as the top four seeds. They all earned a bye. ACC champion Clemson is the last seed at No. 12.

The at-large bids include: Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Indiana and SMU.

Here are the dates, times and matchups for the College Football Playoff

FIRST ROUND

Friday, Dec. 20

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame, 8 p.m. kickoff on ABC

Saturday, Dec. 21

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State, 12 p.m. kickoff on MAX/TNT

No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas, 4 p.m. kickoff on MAX/TNT

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State, 8 p.m. kickoff on ABC

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Boise State vs. winner of No. 6 Penn State/No. 11 SMU winner, 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN

Wednesday, Jan 1

Peach Bowl: No. 4 Arizona vs. winner of No. 5 Texas/No. 12 Clemson, 1 p.m. kickoff on ESPN

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Oregon vs. winner of No. 8 Ohio State/No. 9 Tennessee, 5 p.m. kickoff on ESPN

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. winner of No. 7 Notre Dame/No. 10 Indiana, 8:45 p.m. kickoff on ESPN

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Monday, Jan. 20

Bracket A winner vs Bracket B winner, 7:30 p.m. kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium

