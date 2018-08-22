WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Peachtree City got an unexpected day of rest at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Tuesday night’s game against Michigan was postponed due to rain. The game was rescheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Peachtree City is the Southeast Region champion. Michigan is from the Great Lakes Region.
Here’s what to look for as Peachtree City continues play:
Next game: Wednesday vs. Michigan
When: Televised live on ESPN at 3 p.m.
If Peachtree City wins Wednesday: It will advance to Thursday’s 7 p.m. elimination game.
If Peachtree City loses Wednesday: It will be eliminated after its second tournament loss.
