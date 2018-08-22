Snake, mildew found inside apartment unit; residents complain of deplorable conditions

MABLETON, Ga. - Residents at the Sierra Forest Apartments in Mableton, Georgia, called Channel 2 Action News asking for help.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus visited the complex Tuesday and discovered feces surrounded Building 2200 as young children played nearby.
A snake showed up in a disabled woman's apartment. Family members said there are snakes everywhere outside.
"All I think is snake, snake. Is a snake in the bed with me? Is a snake under the bed? I cannot get it out my mind," a resident said after discovering the reptile.
Another neighbor told Klaus fungus layers the furniture and carpet inside the apartment unit.
