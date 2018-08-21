0 LLWS: Peachtree City was down to their final strike. Twice. And won.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The boys from Peachtree City were down to their final strike. Twice. And still managed to find a way to win.

The Georgia team had to score three runs in the sixth and once in the eighth. Finally, a ninth-inning run led to a 7-6 victory over Texas in an elimination round game of the baseball tournament in Williamsport.

The winning run came after a hit batter, wild pitch, fielder’s choice and sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth that set off a wild celebration.

Peachtree City trailed 5-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning before plating a run and placing a runner at third base with two outs.

Enter Jansen Kenty.

The left-hander hit a two-out, two-run home run to tie the game at 5-5 as Peachtree City erased the three-run deficit while down to its final out. Kenty delivered with two strikes with a blast to left center.

Peachtree City had two runners on in the bottom of the seventh inning but could not push across a winning run.

Texas scored in the top of the eighth inning to bring home the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.

Peachtree City put runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. On a ground ball to shortstop, Texas got a force out at second base but an errant throw trying to complete a double play allowed the tying run to score. Georgia advanced a runner to third base with two outs before that rally ended.

Peachtree City had one more rally left – a winning rally – and its hope for a Little League World Series title remains alive.

Georgia is moving on thanks to our second walk-off of the day! #LLWS #SportsMatterMonday pic.twitter.com/clGuyOltlw — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 21, 2018

Next game: Today vs. Michigan (Great Lakes Region)

When: Tonight at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

If Peachtree City wins: It will advance to Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. elimination game.

If Peachtree City loses: It will be eliminated after its second tournament loss.

