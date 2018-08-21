Team's streak of scoring in 100 consecutive games snapped

Cartersville's 35-0 victory over Allatoona marked the first time the Buccaneers had been shut out since their first varsity game in 2008 against South Paulding. Allatoona had scored in 117 consecutive games. Here are the 19 schools with active streaks of 100 or more. The state record is held by Roswell, which went 221 games without a shutout from 1998 until 2017, when the Hornets were blanked by Colquitt County.
183 - Fitzgerald
176 - Northside-Warner Robins
136 - Colquitt County
135 - Lowndes
132 - Peach County
131 - Hillgrove
131 - Woodward Academy
122 - McEachern
122 - Camden County
122 - Eagle's Landing Christian
116 - Clarke Central
115 - Tucker
114 - Lee County
110 - Chattahoochee
109 - Emanuel County Institute
104 - Coffee
103 - Aquinas
100 - Burke County
100 - Mill Creek
Source: GHSFHA
RELATED: How the top 10 high school football teams fared in Week 1
RELATED: Longest winning streaks in state history
RELATED: Surprises from Week 1 of the Georgia high school football schedule
RELATED: Georgia high school football state rankings
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}