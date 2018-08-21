  • Team's streak of scoring in 100 consecutive games snapped

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Cartersville's 35-0 victory over Allatoona marked the first time the Buccaneers had been shut out since their first varsity game in 2008 against South Paulding. Allatoona had scored in 117 consecutive games. Here are the 19 schools with active streaks of 100 or more. The state record is held by Roswell, which went 221 games without a shutout from 1998 until 2017, when the Hornets were blanked by Colquitt County.

    183 - Fitzgerald 

    176 - Northside-Warner Robins 

    136 - Colquitt County 

    135 - Lowndes 

    132 - Peach County 

    131 - Hillgrove 

    131 - Woodward Academy 

    122 - McEachern 

    122 - Camden County 

    122 - Eagle's Landing Christian 

    116 - Clarke Central 

    115 - Tucker 

    114 - Lee County 

    110 - Chattahoochee 

    109 - Emanuel County Institute 

    104 - Coffee 

    103 - Aquinas 

    100 - Burke County 

    100 - Mill Creek 

    Source: GHSFHA 

