How the top 10 high school football teams fared in Week 1

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Grayson (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Tucker (0-1)

2. (2) Colquitt County (1-0)

Last week: Beat McEachern 41-7. Daijun Edwards rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, and the Packers held McEachern to 28 yards rushing. Ryan Fitzgerald hit field goals of 51 and 53 yards. The game got away from McEachern on a mishandled long snap to the punter that Colquitt's D'Keyvien Hamilton recovered at the 1-yard line and ran in for a touchdown and a 24-7 first-half lead. It was McEachern's most-lopsided defeat since losing to Colquitt 57-20 in 2014. Next: Saturday vs. Trinity Catholic, Mo. (0-0)

3. (4) North Gwinnett (1-0)

Last week: Beat Brookwood 37-2. North Gwinnett forced five consecutive three-and-out Brookwood possessions to open the game, took a 27-0 halftime lead and was never threatened from there. Tyler Goodson rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Cameron Clark made three field goals of more than 40 yards. Next: Sept. 1 vs. Wekiva, Fla. (0-0)

4. (5) Walton (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 48-27. Aaron Kirksey was 18-of-25 passing for 344 yards and three touchdowns, all TD passes to Dominick Blaylock, who had six catches for 132 yards. Next: Friday at Collins Hill (0-0)

5. (9) Lowndes (1-0)

Last week: Beat Drew 66-7. Andrew Koenemann was 12-of-16 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Tisdale rushed for 101 yards and two scores on eight carries. DB Josh Brown intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble (which he returned for a touchdown) and had 1.5 tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Chamblee (0-1)

6. (6) Marietta (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Rome 51-41. Harrison Bailey was 36-of-51 passing for 443 yards and six touchdowns in the loss. Ramel Keyton had 14 catches for 191 yards and four touchdowns. Arik Gilbert had 14 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Good Counsel, Md. (0-0)

7. (10) Parkview (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 42-6. Cody Brown rushed for 63 yards and three touchdowns, and Jakeim Thompson ran for 69 touchdowns and two touchdowns. Total yards between the teams were similar, but Parkview forced three turnovers and committed none. Next: Aug. 31 vs. Lowndes (1-0)

8. (NR) Milton (1-0)

Last week: Beat Archer 21-19. QB Jordan Yates rushed for 93 yards and scored two touchdowns, the second a 3-yard run that gave Milton a 21-12 lead with 7:40 left. Yates, who is committed to Georgia Tech, was 7-of-14 passing for 72 yards. Milton is in the rankings for the first time since 2014. Next: Friday at Alpharetta (0-0)

9. (3) Archer (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Milton 21-19. Archer's Carter Peevy threw three TD passes to Braylen Weems, the third a 7-yarder with 3:24 left to get the Tigers within two points. Archer got the ball back at the Milton 37 after a short punt but took a sack and threw three incompletions. Next: Aug. 31 at Spartanburg, S.C. (1-0)

10. (NR) Norcross (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mays 42-26. Norcross built a 28-6 first-half lead and weathered four Mays TD passes. Norcross QB Louis Williams threw three TD passes of his own, the final one a 37-yarder to Isaiah Wilson with 1:27 left for the final margin. Williams was 17-of-21 for 198 yards and rushed for 45 yards. DE Tyler Moore and LB Chris Wright had three tackles for losses each. Next: Aug. 31 vs. Mill Creek (0-1)

Out: No. 7 McEachern (0-1), No. 8 Tift County (0-1)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 47-6. Lee County scored 40 unanswered points in the first half after Dougherty returned a fumble 45 yards for a score on the first play from scrimmage. Lee held Dougherty to minus-70 yards of total offense and no first downs. The DL rotation of seniors Eric Price, Anthony Harvey, Deangelo Carter, Dijarious Oliver and Elvin Mallory, plus freshman D.J. Roberts, combined for 11 tackles for losses and three sacks. Next: Saturday vs. Dr. Phillips, Fla. (0-0)

2. (2) Coffee (1-0)

Last week: Beat Brunswick 20-7. Coffee scored on its first two possessions and didn't surrender the shutout until the final minutes when the game was in hand. Josiah Killiebrew rushed for 102 yards on 10 carries. Azi Johnson had 12 solo tackles and two intercepted passes. Next: Friday vs. Salem (1-0)

3. (4) Northside-Warner Robins (1-0)

Last week: Beat Centennial 38-14. Eric Smith rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and had another 46 yards receiving. QB Jadin Daniels had 76 yards passing and 51 rushing. Willie Northern returned the second-half kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown and a 24-7 lead. Centennial preseason all-state QB Max Brosmer passed for 330 yards but was intercepted twice. Next: Saturday vs. Peach County (0-0) at Mercer.

4. (7) Valdosta (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson-Atlanta 45-27. Valdosta trailed 21-10 in the second quarter before getting in gear. Tate Rodemaker was 17-of-30 passing for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Aalah Brown had seven receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. Rajaez Mosley rushed for 129 yards on 15 carries. Next: Friday at Tift County (0-1)

5. (9) Stephenson (1-0)

Last week: Beat Columbia 39-12. RB Deondre Jackson rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns, one an 80-yarder, on 11 carries. He also had a 68-yard TD run. DT Nazir Stackhouse, a Georgia commit, had seven solo tackles, three for losses. Next: Friday vs. Southwest DeKalb (1-0)

6. (5) Mays (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Norcross 42-26. Jahquez Evans was 10-of-18 passing for 226 yards and four touchdowns, two to Zaire Thornton, in the losing effort. Next: Saturday vs. Central Phenix City, Ala. (0-0)

7. (NR) Harrison (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lassiter 48-0. Gavin Hall threw a 60-yard TD pass to Micah Davis on the second play, and Marcus Bleazard returned a fumble 10 yards a minute later for a 14-0 lead. Hall was 8-of-9 passing for 160 yards. Davis had four receptions for 132 yards. Harrison became the first fellow Cobb County team to shut out Lassiter since North Cobb in 1998. Next: vs. Hiram (0-0)

8. (3) Tucker (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Buford 40-14. Travon Ford passed for 171 yards - 121 of those to Isaiah Dunson - but was sacked three times as Tucker suffered 10 negative-yardage plays. Tucker's David Davis had 3.5 sacks. Next: Saturday at Grayson (0-0)

9. (10) Alpharetta (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Milton (1-0)

10. (NR) Lanier (1-0)

Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 47-0. Lanier held the Lions to 116 yards of total offense. Zach Calzada was 7-of-12 passing for 181 yards. Nahil Perkins blocked a punt that Phillip Webb returned 35 yards for a touchdown. It was Peachtree Ridge's worst loss since losing to North Gwinnett 49-0 in 2004. Next: Friday at Central Gwinnett (0-1)

Out: No. 6 Allatoona (0-1), No. 8 Glynn Academy (0-1)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (1-0)

Last week: Beat Marietta 51-41. Rome took a 37-13 lead in the first half, and Marietta never got closer than the final score as the Wolves extended their winning streak to 28 games. Knox Kadum was 13-of-19 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 89 yards. Jamious Griffin rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Xavier Roberts had seven receptions for 144 yards and threw a 23-yard pass to Kadum. Next: Aug. 31 vs. North Clayton (0-1)

2. (2) Buford (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tucker 40-14. Derrian Brown rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Aaron McLaughlin was 7-of-15 passing for 154 yards, and his 73-yard TD pass to Austin Turner gave Buford a 35-14 victory in the third quarter. Nine Buford defenders were credited with tackles for losses as Tucker was limited to 86 yards rushing. Next: Friday at Jonesboro (1-0)

3. (3) Warner Robins (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tift County 40-29. Dylan Fromm was 22-of-47 passing for 439 yards and three touchdowns. Marcayll Jones had seven catches for 154 yards. Next: Friday at Locust Grove (1-0)

4. (4) Carrollton (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. East Coweta (0-1)

5. (5) Stockbridge (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Arabia Mountain (1-0)

6. (6) Kell (1-0)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 36-34. Kell successfully defended East Coweta's two-point conversion pass with 21 seconds left. East Coweta had scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes. Kell RB Ebony Jackson rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown, and Evan Conley was 11-for-22 passing for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Aug. 31 vs. Lassiter (0-1)

7. (9) Wayne County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Long County (0-1)

8. (10) Ware County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Pine Ridge, Fla. 62-0. Ware County waited out a nearly three-hour lightning delay to kick off the season, then needed only six seconds to score when Ken Standley recovered a Pine Ridge fumble in the end zone on the kickoff. Then on Ware's first possession, freshman QB Thomas Castellanos threw a 52-yard TD pass to Jeremiah O'Hara for a 13-0 lead. Ware had 249 yards rushing and 204 passing and limited Pine Ridge to 24 total yards. Next: Friday at Burke County (0-1)

9. (8) Jones County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Howard 34-28. Hunter Costlow threw five TD passes, three to Maleek Wooten, the last one breaking a 28-28 tie with about three minutes left. Semaj Ingram had 91 yards rushing on 22 carries. Costlow had 109 yards passing. Next: Friday vs. Baldwin (0-1)

10. (NR) Dutchtown (1-0)

Last week: Beat Hughes 31-0. Ja'Shaun Poke returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and sophomore Arendez Ford threw two TD passes and scored another touchdown. Dutchtown is ranked for only the second week in its history, the first since the final rankings of 2010. Next: Friday at Creekside (0-1)

Out: No. 7 Carver-Atlanta (0-1)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (1-0)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 35-13. Elijah Green rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Jake Smith was 15-of-20 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. South Forsyth (1-0)

2. (2) Marist (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lovett (0-1)

3. (3) Cartersville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 35-0. Marcus Gary rushed for 144 yards on 19 carries and added 94 yards on three catches. He scored two touchdowns. Cartersville became the first team to shut out Allatoona since South Paulding in the 2008 opener, Allatoona's first varsity game. Next: Aug. 31 vs. Luella (0-0)

4. (4) Mary Persons (1-0)

Last week: Gainesville 42-0. Quen Wilson rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. J.T. Hartage was 5-for-5 passing for 108 yards. Desmond Williams had a pick six. Next: Friday at Jackson (0-1)

5. (6) St Pius (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 35-13. St. Pius got an 80-yard TD run from Michael Benefield but had only 113 total yards otherwise and was 0-for-2 passing. Next: Friday vs. Dunwoody (0-0)

6. (7) Thomson (0-1)

Last week: Lost to North Augusta, S.C. 32-24. Thomson trailed 25-6 and couldn't recover against the No. 9 team in South Carolina's Class AAAA. Thomson QB Damekus Taylor was 11-of-19 passing for 135 yards and rushed for 164 yards on 26 carries. Next: Aug. 31 at Eagle's Landing (1-0)

7. (8) Burke County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Benedictine 23-22. Burke's conversion attempt for the lead was stopped with 47 seconds left in a game of five lead changes. RB Leon McGee rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. QB Juan'Ya Dove ran for 108 on 21. Next: Friday vs. Ware County (1-0)

8. (9) Troup (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Ridgeland (0-1)

9. (NR) Flowery Branch (1-0)

Last week: Beat East Hall 70-6. Elijah Gainey was 13-of-15 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns while playing only the first half, after which Flowery Branch led 34-0. Chase Dial-Watson returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown. The 70 points are the most in Flowery Branch history, edging the 69 put on East Hall in 2009. Next: Aug. 31 vs. Clarke Central (1-0)

10. (5) Woodward Academy (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Westminster 56-31. Woodward QB Mark Wright was 15-of-27 passing for 163 yards and rushed for 128 yards, and Tahj Gary had 134 yards from scrimmage on five touches, but the War Eagles couldn't slow Westminster, which finished with 571 total yards and punted only once. Next: Friday at Grady (0-1)

Out: No. 10 Cedartown (0-1)

Class AAA

1. (1) Calhoun (1-0)

Last week: Beat Ridgeland 45-21. Calhoun scored 31 third-quarter points to blow open a 14-14 halftime game. Gavin Gray was 30-of-45 passing for 376 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Mosely (10-117-1) and Brannon Spector (8-103-1) each had more than 100 yards receiving. LB Davis Allen had two tackles for losses, a sack and an interception. Next: Aug. 31 vs. Therrell (1-0)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (1-0)

Last week: Beat Summerville, S.C. 21-7. Robert "Pop" Jones rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries, and Cedar Grove held Summerville to six first downs, three on the last drive of the game. Isaiah Ratcliff had six tackles. Jadon Haselwood had four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt inside the 5-yard line to set up another touchdown. Summerville, the alma mater of NFL and former Georgia star A.J. Green, made South Carolina's Class 5A quarterfinals last season. Next: Saturday at Hewitt-Trussville, Ala. (0-0)

3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lovett 24-21. Josh Rose scored on a 10-yard run at the end of a 91-yard drive with 1:45 left for the winning touchdown. Rose was 13-of-21 passing for 201 yards. Montae Bailey rushed for 93 yards on 13 carries. His 43-yard run got GAC to midfield on the winning drive. Ty James had six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. Jeffery Blake had two sacks for 18 yards in losses. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (1-0)

4. (4) Peach County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (1-0) at Mercer

5. (5) Benedictine (1-0)

Last week: Beat Burke County 23-22. Benedictine stopped Burke County's two-point conversion attempt with 47 seconds left in a game that ended at 12:54 Sunday morning. It preserved Benedictine's 34-game winning streak in regular-season games. Carter Geriner was 10-of-17 passing for 179 yards. Rico Powers had 137 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches. Next: Sept. 7 at Blessed Trinity (1-0)

6. (8) Westminster (1-0)

Last week: Beat Woodward Academy 56-31. Parks Harber was 14-of-20 passing for 196 yards and five touchdowns to five receivers. Paul Weatherington rushed for 173 yards; Will Hallmark rushed for 156. Westminster led 28-10 at halftime, then opened the second half with Hallmark's 80-yard TD run. The Wildcats led in total offense 571-367. Next: Friday at Greater Atlanta Christian (1-0)

7. (7) Lovett (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Greater Atlanta Christian 24-21. Lovett led 21-17 in the fourth quarter before GAC drove 91 yards for the winning touchdown. Lovett's Blaine McAllister was 15-of-24 passing for 151 yards, but Lovett was held to 38 yards rushing. TE/LB Nick Jackson had five receptions for 63 yards on offense and 10 solo tackles on defense. Next: Friday at Marist (0-0)

8. (9) Liberty County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday at Bradwell Institute (0-1)

9. (6) Jefferson (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Oconee County 20-13. Jefferson, playing a Class AAAA opponent, led 13-7 entering the fourth quarter and had the ball at the Oconee County 10-yard line but was sacked and then intercepted. Max Johnson then threw a 79-yard TD pass to Ben Noland for a 14-13 Warriors lead. Jefferson had two other drives inside Oconee territory that failed to score. Next: Aug. 31 at West Hall (0-1)

10. (NR) Westside-Macon (1-0)

Last week: Beat Southwest 21-0. Victor Dixon Jr. was 17-of-31 passing for 196 yards and a touchdown. Tyshaun Freeman rushed for 97 yards. Next: Friday at Harris County (0-1)

Out: No. 10 Jenkins (0-1)

Class AA

1. (1) Hapeville Charter (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. River Ridge (0-1)

2. (2) Heard County (1-0)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 10-3. Aaron Beasley rushed for 183 yards on 26 carries, and his 54-yard run in the first quarter gave the Braves a 10-0 lead. Zaylin Wood had 11 tackles, three for losses, and a sack. Next: Aug. 31 vs. Hapeville Charter (0-0)

3. (4) Callaway (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Opelika, Ala. (0-0)

4. (5) Thomasville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cairo 15-14. Tan Gelin scored on a 19-yard run with 1:37 left, and preseason all-state WR Kevin Cochran made a diving reception of a conversion pass from Chad Mascoe for the winning points. Cairo led 14-0 with 7:25 left, but Thomasville drove 80 yards to make it 14-7 with 6:06 to go. Gelin finished with 187 rushing yards on 30 carries. Thomasville has beaten Cairo in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2001-02. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (1-0)

5. (6) Brooks County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County 43-6. Brooks County had 320 rushing yards. RB/WR Deon Fountain ran for 132 with three touchdowns on 11 carries, plus another 30 receiving yards. QB Jacolby Brown rushed for 92. Next: Aug. 31 at Clinch County (1-0)

6. (9) Bremen (1-0)

Last week: Beat Rabun County 13-10. Evan Fuller kicked a 23-yard field goal on the final play. Tyran Dobbs rushed for 100 yards, and his 44-yard run set up the winning kick. Kade Berry blocked a punt at midfield to give Bremen good field position on its final drive. Wade Cartwright threw a 22-yard TD pass to Nick Vaughn for Bremen's first touchdown. Rabun County, ranked No. 3 in preseason, is the highest-ranked team that Bremen has beaten since defeating No. 1 Adairsville of Class B in 1975. Next: Friday vs. Bowdon (0-1)

7. (7) Dodge County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bradwell Institute 23-15. R.J. Carr scored two touchdowns and Erin Pitts ran for the other as Dodge County won without completing a pass. Dodge also forced six turnovers. Bradwell preseason all-state RB Kevin Harris, a South Carolina commit, left with a first-half injury and did not return. Next: Aug. 31 at West Laurens (1-0)

8. (3) Rabun County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Bremen 13-10. Rabun County's 28-game winning streak in regular-season games ended on a last-play field goal. Brison Beck rushed for 100 yards on 16 carries and scored Rabun's touchdown on a lateral/screen from freshman QB Gunner Stockton, who was 11-of-18 passing for 103 yards. Jackson Webb had three sacks. Next: Friday at North Murray (0-0)

9. (10) Fitzgerald (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 45-7. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (1-0)

10. (NR) Rockmart (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cedartown 20-14. With his team trailing 14-13 with 20 seconds left, Dylan Bailey threw a 57-yard TD pass to Juke Boozer. Bailey was 12-of-21 passing for 155 yards, and Boozer had three catches for 122 yards. Rockmart held Cedartown to less than 150 yards of total offense. The victory was Rockmart's first over a ranked team since 2008 (against Bremen) and broke a 15-game losing streak against the top 10. Rockmart had not beaten a top-10 team from the same classification or higher since defeating Cedartown in 1996. Next: Friday at Central-Carrollton (1-0)

Out: No. 8 Jefferson County (0-1)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Morrow 41-0. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. LB Johnathan Youngblood had 10 tackles; Jalen Pearson had eight. DB Kobi Mitchell had six tackles, broke up two passes and intercepted a pass. The game was ended midway in the fourth quarter after preseason all-state ATH Justin Menard was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital as a precaution. His injuries were not serious, coach Jonathan Gess confirmed. Next: Friday at Pace Academy (1-0)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon Presbyterian 55-27. Prince Avenue outscored Mount Vernon 34-6 after the game was tied 21-21 at halftime. All-state WR/DB Christian Parish scored five touchdowns - three rushing, two receiving - and intercepted a pass. Sophomore QB Brock Vandagriff was 18-of-29 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns. DE Josh Hilton had three tackles for losses and forced a fumble. Next: Friday at Whitefield Academy (1-0)

3. (3) Athens Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Savannah Christian 20-7. Len'Neth Whitehead rushed for 157 yards, and Palmer Bush was 9-of-11 passing for 172 yards. Athens Academy survived 20 penalties. Next: Aug. 31 at Stephens County (1-0)

4. (4) Mount Paran Christian (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Our Lady of Mercy (0-1)

5. (5) Calvary Day (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Johnson-Savannah (0-0)

6. (6) Darlington (1-0)

Last week: Beat Pepperell 44-14. Darlington trailed 14-7 midway in the second quarter but scored the game's final 37 points. Preseason all-state QB Griffin Brewster was 9-of-16 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Coosa (0-1)

7. (7) Stratford Academy (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Savannah Country Day (0-0)

8. (8) Savannah Country Day (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Stratford Academy (0-0)

9. (9) Aquinas (1-0)

Last week: Beat Laney 31-0. Ferris Lowery returned an interception 50 yards for one touchdown, and a blocked punt by Aquinas and a mishandled long snap by Laney set up two other touchdowns. Aquinas became the first Augusta school to shut out Laney since Josey in 1998. Next: Friday at Harlem (0-0)

10. (NR) Fellowship Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat North Springs 49-39. Murphy Reeves returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown - matching North Springs' kickoff-return TD on the previous play - to give Fellowship a 49-33 lead with 11:05 left. Fellowship had more than 400 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns, two each by Reeves and Cam Cochran. Brooks Bryant threw a 90-yard TD pass to Cameron Gill. Next: Friday at Pinecrest Academy (0-0)

Out: No. 10 Wesleyan (0-1)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Clinch County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 24-17. Clinch County wasn't safe until Dantonio Robinson's interception in the end zone in the final minute. Robinson also had 75 yards rushing. AJC Super 11 RB/LB Trezmen Marshall rushed for 143 yards on nine carries and returned a fumble that he caused 29 yards for a touchdown. Clinch led in total yards 403-262 and was inside Hebron's 20-yard line five times but failed to score on three of them and got only 10 points in the other two. Next: Aug. 31 vs. Brooks County (1-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Berrien 41-7. D.J. Lundy rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Zach Smith threw TD passes to Will Hudson and Jamorri Colson. Irwin allowed only 122 total yards. Next: Friday at Fitzgerald (1-0)

3. (4) Mount Zion (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lamar County 34-0. Mount Zion had 331 yards rushing and led in total yards 345-121. Iaan Cousin had over 200 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns. Mount Zion's new No. 3 ranking is the highest for the school since spending one week at No. 3 in 1971. Next: Aug. 31 vs. Coosa (0-1)

4. (6) Charlton County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Frederica Academy 28-21. The Indians won a wild game that had three consecutive kickoff returns for touchdowns to open the second half. With the score 21-21 and 1:56 left, Charlton's Randy Nelson intercepted a bubble screen pass and returned it 8 yards for a touchdown. Seaquon Clark caught a 55-yard TD pass from Raykwon Anderson in the first half and returned a kickoff 81 yards for a TD. That was squeezed between two kick-return touchdowns from Frederica, a GISA AAA semifinalist last season. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (0-0)

5. (7) Washington-Wilkes (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Aug. 24 vs. Elbert County (1-0)

6. (8) Manchester (1-0)

Last week: Beat Taylor County 34-20. Manchester put up 403 rushing yards with highs from Anthony Ferguson (157 on 15 carries) and Deenizeo Gamble (104 on 20). Wydarius Steed scored on a 78-yard run on his only carry. Next: Aug. 31 vs. Our Lady of Mercy (0-1)

7. (9) Dooly County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Worth County (0-1)

8. (10) Commerce (1-0)

Last week: Beat West Hall 35-19. Commerce took a 28-0 first-half lead and was never in trouble. The Tigers had 301 yards rushing. The leaders were Caleb Mason with 63 yards and Dylan Deaton with 62, each on nine carries. Deaton had a 25-yard reception on Commerce's only pass of the game. Next: Friday at Athens Christian (1-0)

9. (3) Emanuel County Institute (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Dublin 42-7. ECI was within 14-7 at halftime against a Class AA opponent but couldn't keep up. ECI's Eric Dixon rushed for 126 yards on 19 carries. Next: Aug. 31 at Vidalia (0-0)

10. (NR) Pelham (1-0)

Last week: Beat Macon County 41-0. Pelham avenged a pair of recent playoff defeats and beat a ranked opponent for the first time since topping Clinch County in 2001. Kendrick Patterson passed for 101 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 76 yards and three scores. Next: Friday at Randolph-Clay (0-0)

Out: No. 5 Macon County (0-1)

