0 Surprises from Week 1 of the Georgia high school football schedule

1. Pelham 41, Macon County 0: Pelham broke a 29-game losing streak against top-10 opponents. Macon County, a Class A public-school quarterfinalist a year ago and ranked No. 5 last week, was projected as a 23-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Pelham had lost seven consecutive games in the series, including 41-28 in the 2017 playoffs.

2. Abbeville (S.C.) 57, Lincoln County 0: Lincoln County's loss marked the largest margin of defeat and most points allowed in school history. The previous most points allowed came in a 55-14 loss to Washington-Wilkes in 2001. The previous largest margin came in a 45-0 loss to Aquinas in 1972. Abbeville has won three consecutive state titles.

3. Banneker 40, Lovejoy 16: Banneker's resurgence under second-year coach Mario Allen continues. The Trojans had their first eight-win season since 2001 a year ago and opened the new season with a 24-point victory over 13-point favorite Lovejoy. Banneker had lost all four previous meetings with Lovejoy and scored a total of just 27 points.

4. Bremen 13, Rabun County 10: Bremen, a 29-point underdog, ended Rabun County's 28-game winning streak in regular-season games when it beat the Wildcats in the Erk Russell Classic in Statesboro. Bremen, which dropped from AAA to AA in the offseason, climbed from No. 9 to No. 6 in the rankings. Rabun County (14-1 in 2017) fell from No. 3 to No. 8 Class AA.

5. New Hampstead 25, Jenkins 8: Jenkins, ranked No. 10 in Class AAA last week, had its 28-game winning streak against other Savannah public schools ended by 14-point underdog New Hampstead, a fifth-year program that lost to the Warriors 28-0 in 2017. Jenkins' last loss to a Savannah public school was against Windsor Forest on Nov. 4, 2011.

Worth noting: Cherokee snapped an 11-game losing streak with an 18-16 victory over North Forsyth, which came in as an eight-point favorite. North Forsyth finished 5-6 and was a Class AAAAAAA playoff team in 2017. ... Claxton's 14-6 victory over Tattnall County was just its fifth in 20 all-time meetings with its rival. Claxton, a 16-point underdog, had lost three consecutive games in the series, including 55-7 and 28-7 years. ... Milton moved into the rankings for the first time since 2014 with a 21-19 victory over 14-point favorite Archer at the Corky Kell Classic. Archer went 12-1 last season and reached the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals.... Oconee County, which lost three of four meetings with Jefferson when the two shared a region the past four years, beat the Dragons 20-13 in Jefferson's first game since dropping back to Class AAA. Oconee County was a 16-point underdog. ... Class AA Rockmart broke a seven-game losing streak against Polk County rival Cedartown with a 20-14 victory. Cedartown, which leads the series 50-22-2, was ranked No. 10 in AAAA last week and came in as a 10-point favorite.

RELATED: High school football best players, top plays

RELATED: Vote for the Game of the Week

RELATED: How the top 10 high school football teams fared in Week 1

RELATED: Longest winning streaks in state history

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.