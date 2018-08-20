With its victory over Morrow last week, Eagle's Landing Christian ran its winning streak to 37 games, which ranks among the 10 best in state history. With another undefeated season, ELCA would become the first team in Georgia to win 50 consecutive games. ELCA does not have a ranked opponent on its regular-season schedule. Here are the longest winning streaks in state history, with the year the streaks ended in parentheses:
47 - Buford (2004)
46 - Parkview (2003)
44 - Lincoln County (1991)
42 - Buford (2015)
41 - Sandy Creek (2011)
41 - Cartersville (2017)
38 - Lincoln County (1978)
37 - Valdosta (1963)
37 - West Rome (1984)
37 - Eagle's Landing Christian (current)
