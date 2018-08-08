Class AAAA preseason all-state team

*Best position: Defensive line. Travon Walker of Upson-Lee and King Mwikuta of Troup are four-star recruits and the highest-rated prospects in AAAA. Mwikuta is more of an outside linebacker prospect for college but is listed here as a high school defensive end.
*Highly recruited: Travon Walker. The Upson-Lee senior is the consensus No. 2 defensive tackle, and No. 28 player overall, in the country. He is the state's No. 1 prospect, according to 247Sports. He committed to Georgia last month.
*That's interesting: Blessed Trinity, the defending champion, has four players on preseason all-state and its best overall team yet. The Titans' talents include RB/LB Steele Chambers (committed to Ohio State), LB/TE J.D. Bertrand (committed to Georgia), WR/DB Ryan Davis (several mid-major offers, two-time all-state) and DL/FB J.R. Bivens (committed to Middle Tennessee). And though he didn't make this team, QB/DB Jake Smith (major Division I baseball prospect) is another outstanding two-way player for the Titans.
*Snubbed? Kobe Hudson. The Troup receiver is a four-star recruit among juniors and committed to Auburn. He had 44 catches for 876 yards and 14 touchdowns last season in a record-setting offense. His teammate, Jamari Thrash, got the nod. Thrash had 62 catches for 1,410 yards and 18 touchdowns.
*What else is new? Damekus Taylor, the choice at dual-threat quarterback, was the offensive player of the year in Region 3-AAAAAA while at Evans. He has taken his talents - which came to 1,441 yards passing and 1,455 yards rushing last season - to Thomson.
OFFENSE
QB (pro) - Max Johnson, Oconee County
QB (dual) - Damekus Taylor, Thomson
RB - Steele Chambers, Blessed Trinity
RB - Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy
TE - Jackson Lowe, Cartersville
WR - Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity
WR - Jamari Thrash, Troup
OL - Connor Brown, St. Pius
OL - Dean Colton, Marist
OL - Christian Coulter, Thomson
OL - Fredrick Norman Jr., Ridgeland
OL - Bayard Taylor II, Columbus
ATH - Zion Puckett, Spalding
PK - Marshall Golick, Woodward Academy
DEFENSE
DL - J.R. Bivens, Blessed Trinity
DL - Ryan Mannelly, Marist
DL - Travon Walker, Upson-Lee
DE/LB - King Mwikuta, Troup
LB - Milton Adams, Baldwin
LB - J.D. Bertrand, Blessed Trinity
LB - DeMarcus Mitchell, St. Pius
LB - Jacorius "Joko" Willis, Troup
DB - Keevan Bailey, Salem
DB - Jamari Brown, Eastside
DB - Kyle Hamilton, Marist
DB - Zach Ranson, St. Pius
P - Brandon Farrell, Marist
