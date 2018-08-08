  • Class AAAA preseason all-state team

    *Best player: Kyle Hamilton. Marist coach Alan Chadwick says that Hamilton is the best all-around player - offense, defense, special teams - that he has coached. That's going back some 34 years and 364 victories. In 2017, for a state runner-up team, Hamilton had 55 solo tackles and six interceptions from his safety position. He had 28 catches for 485 yards. (Marist doesn't pass much.) Hamilton had 460 return yards and one kickoff return for a touchdown. A tad underrated as a college prospect because he hasn't spent much time on the combine circuit, Hamilton is committed to Notre Dame.

    *Best position: Defensive line. Travon Walker of Upson-Lee and King Mwikuta of Troup are four-star recruits and the highest-rated prospects in AAAA. Mwikuta is more of an outside linebacker prospect for college but is listed here as a high school defensive end. 

    *Highly recruited: Travon Walker. The Upson-Lee senior is the consensus No. 2 defensive tackle, and No. 28 player overall, in the country. He is the state's No. 1 prospect, according to 247Sports. He committed to Georgia last month. 

    *That's interesting: Blessed Trinity, the defending champion, has four players on preseason all-state and its best overall team yet. The Titans' talents include RB/LB Steele Chambers (committed to Ohio State), LB/TE J.D. Bertrand (committed to Georgia), WR/DB Ryan Davis (several mid-major offers, two-time all-state) and DL/FB J.R. Bivens (committed to Middle Tennessee). And though he didn't make this team, QB/DB Jake Smith (major Division I baseball prospect) is another outstanding two-way player for the Titans. 

    *Snubbed? Kobe Hudson. The Troup receiver is a four-star recruit among juniors and committed to Auburn. He had 44 catches for 876 yards and 14 touchdowns last season in a record-setting offense. His teammate, Jamari Thrash, got the nod. Thrash had 62 catches for 1,410 yards and 18 touchdowns. 

    *What else is new? Damekus Taylor, the choice at dual-threat quarterback, was the offensive player of the year in Region 3-AAAAAA while at Evans. He has taken his talents - which came to 1,441 yards passing and 1,455 yards rushing last season - to Thomson. 

    OFFENSE 

    QB (pro) - Max Johnson, Oconee County 

    QB (dual) - Damekus Taylor, Thomson 

    RB - Steele Chambers, Blessed Trinity 

    RB - Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy 

    TE - Jackson Lowe, Cartersville 

    WR - Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity 

    WR - Jamari Thrash, Troup 

    OL - Connor Brown, St. Pius 

    OL - Dean Colton, Marist 

    OL - Christian Coulter, Thomson 

    OL - Fredrick Norman Jr., Ridgeland 

    OL - Bayard Taylor II, Columbus 

    ATH - Zion Puckett, Spalding 

    PK - Marshall Golick, Woodward Academy 

    DEFENSE 

    DL - J.R. Bivens, Blessed Trinity 

    DL - Ryan Mannelly, Marist 

    DL - Travon Walker, Upson-Lee 

    DE/LB - King Mwikuta, Troup 

    LB - Milton Adams, Baldwin 

    LB - J.D. Bertrand, Blessed Trinity 

    LB - DeMarcus Mitchell, St. Pius 

    LB - Jacorius "Joko" Willis, Troup 

    DB - Keevan Bailey, Salem 

    DB - Jamari Brown, Eastside 

    DB - Kyle Hamilton, Marist 

    DB - Zach Ranson, St. Pius 

    P - Brandon Farrell, Marist 

