  • Haselwood, Hinton headline Class AAA preseason all-state team

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    *Best player: Jadon Haselwood. The Cedar Grove senior is rated the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the country, but as a high school player, he might be better as a rib-cracking safety. Either way, he'll be the best all-around player and athlete on the field in any game he plays this season. 

    *Best position: Linebacker. Four will be playing in the ACC next season - Sergio Allen (Clemson), Davis Allen (Clemson), Ahdarrious Gee (Georgia Tech) and Kalen Deloach (Florida State). That led to having five linebackers on the list since none of those, nor returning all-state LB Isaiah Ratcliff, should be left off any preseason all-state list.

    *Highly recruited: Haselwood is the consensus No. 1 player in the state and No. 6 nationally. He is committed to Georgia. 

    *That's interesting: Ringgold wide receiver Andre Tarver, a two-time all-state football player, is probably a better baseball player. He is committed to Mississippi State in baseball but wants to play both sports in college. Mississippi State hasn't agreed to that. Wake Forest, for one, offered a spot to do both. 

    *Snubbed? Preston Poag Jr. and Cole Kibler. Region 6 has two of the state's best quarterbacks. Poag, of North Murray, passed for 2,211 yards and rushed for 600 in 10 games. Kibler passed for 2,686 yards, also in 10 games. The pro-style quarterback spot went to Monroe Area's Chandler Byron, who rushed for 1,902 yards and passed for 1,784 while completing more than 60 percent of his throws. 

    *What else is new? Jefferson (AAAA quarterfinalist) and Benedictine (AA quarterfinalist) have jumped into AAA this season, putting this classification essentially on par with AAAA and far ahead of AA. Both have two players on the preseason all-state team. Also moving in was Dante Walker, a four-star recruit who transferred from Riverdale to AAA power Cedar Grove. 

    RELATED: High school football best players, top plays

    RELATED: Vote for the Game of the Week

    RELATED: Who are the top running backs in Georgia high school football?

    RELATED: Georgia home to top WR in country, other great receivers

    RELATED: Top players by position: Defensive line is loaded with talent

    OFFENSE 

    QB (pro) - Gavin Gray, Calhoun 

    QB (dual) - Chandler Byron, Monroe Area 

    RB - Kris Coleman, Liberty County 

    RB - SeVaughn Clark, Dawson County 

    WR - Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove 

    WR - Andre Tarver, Ringgold 

    TE - Nick Jackson, Lovett 

    OL - Luke Griffin, North Murray 

    OL - Cedric Hillsman, Peach County 

    OL - Myles Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian 

    OL - J.T. Middleton, Jefferson 

    OL - Jake Patterson, Pike County 

    ATH - Zac Corbin, Jefferson 

    PK - Charlie Ham, Westminster 

    DEFENSE 

    DL - Rashad Cheney, Cedar Grove 

    DL - Eric Hicks Jr., Benedictine 

    DL - Christopher Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian 

    DL - Dante Walker, Cedar Grove 

    LB - Davis Allen, Calhoun 

    LB - Sergio Allen, Peach County 

    LB - Kalen DeLoach, Islands 

    LB - Ahdarrious Gee, Crisp County 

    LB - Isaiah Ratcliff, Cedar Grove 

    DB - Jakeen Harris, Benedictine 

    DB - Jordan Huff, Morgan County 

    DB - Brannon Spector, Calhoun 

    DB - K.J. Wallace, Lovett 

    P - Patrick Markwalter, Pace Academy 

    Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories