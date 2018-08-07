0 Haselwood, Hinton headline Class AAA preseason all-state team

*Best player: Jadon Haselwood. The Cedar Grove senior is rated the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the country, but as a high school player, he might be better as a rib-cracking safety. Either way, he'll be the best all-around player and athlete on the field in any game he plays this season.

*Best position: Linebacker. Four will be playing in the ACC next season - Sergio Allen (Clemson), Davis Allen (Clemson), Ahdarrious Gee (Georgia Tech) and Kalen Deloach (Florida State). That led to having five linebackers on the list since none of those, nor returning all-state LB Isaiah Ratcliff, should be left off any preseason all-state list.

*Highly recruited: Haselwood is the consensus No. 1 player in the state and No. 6 nationally. He is committed to Georgia.

*That's interesting: Ringgold wide receiver Andre Tarver, a two-time all-state football player, is probably a better baseball player. He is committed to Mississippi State in baseball but wants to play both sports in college. Mississippi State hasn't agreed to that. Wake Forest, for one, offered a spot to do both.

*Snubbed? Preston Poag Jr. and Cole Kibler. Region 6 has two of the state's best quarterbacks. Poag, of North Murray, passed for 2,211 yards and rushed for 600 in 10 games. Kibler passed for 2,686 yards, also in 10 games. The pro-style quarterback spot went to Monroe Area's Chandler Byron, who rushed for 1,902 yards and passed for 1,784 while completing more than 60 percent of his throws.

*What else is new? Jefferson (AAAA quarterfinalist) and Benedictine (AA quarterfinalist) have jumped into AAA this season, putting this classification essentially on par with AAAA and far ahead of AA. Both have two players on the preseason all-state team. Also moving in was Dante Walker, a four-star recruit who transferred from Riverdale to AAA power Cedar Grove.

OFFENSE

QB (pro) - Gavin Gray, Calhoun

QB (dual) - Chandler Byron, Monroe Area

RB - Kris Coleman, Liberty County

RB - SeVaughn Clark, Dawson County

WR - Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove

WR - Andre Tarver, Ringgold

TE - Nick Jackson, Lovett

OL - Luke Griffin, North Murray

OL - Cedric Hillsman, Peach County

OL - Myles Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian

OL - J.T. Middleton, Jefferson

OL - Jake Patterson, Pike County

ATH - Zac Corbin, Jefferson

PK - Charlie Ham, Westminster

DEFENSE

DL - Rashad Cheney, Cedar Grove

DL - Eric Hicks Jr., Benedictine

DL - Christopher Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian

DL - Dante Walker, Cedar Grove

LB - Davis Allen, Calhoun

LB - Sergio Allen, Peach County

LB - Kalen DeLoach, Islands

LB - Ahdarrious Gee, Crisp County

LB - Isaiah Ratcliff, Cedar Grove

DB - Jakeen Harris, Benedictine

DB - Jordan Huff, Morgan County

DB - Brannon Spector, Calhoun

DB - K.J. Wallace, Lovett

P - Patrick Markwalter, Pace Academy

