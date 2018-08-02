0 Who are the top running backs in Georgia high school football?

Tahj Gary of Woodward Academy is a three-star prospect and the consensus No. 7 running back in Georgia. Check his Hudl highlights and decide if he's underrated.

Or check out his 2017 numbers. Gary had 2,333 all-purpose yards - 1,305 rushing, 790 receiving, 230 returning - and 31 touchdowns.

Or check out this quote: "He is a powerful, bruising runner with the ability and speed to run both inside and outside the tackles. Yet, he has the best ball skills that I have ever seen from a running back."

That's from Woodward Academy coach John Hunt, a former NFL player who spent 10 years on the coaching staffs of Florida, South Carolina and the Washington Redskins with Steve Spurrier.

And Gary, who goes by the nickname Young Bull, played much of the regular season with a high ankle sprain.

"We had to cut back on his touches as we managed him leading into the playoffs," Hunt said. "He still ended up WA's leading rusher and receiver. Truly a special player. He will be a great fit for the high-tempo spread run/pass offenses that are so predominant in college football."

GHSF Daily is publishing its 10 best at each position over the first nine issues. The players' status as recruits is a factor, but the choices are made largely on their production as high school players. The series continues today with running backs.

*Derrian Brown, Buford (5-11, 185): Brown is the consensus No. 14 RB prospect nationally, the highest among Georgia players. He shared Buford's backfield with two other major Division I prospects last season and finished with 844 yards rushing (9.0 yards per carry). Brown reportedly favors Auburn as his college choice.

*Kris Coleman, Liberty County (5-7, 155): Coleman rushed for 1,787 yards and had another 571 receiving for the 9-4 Panthers last season, when he was first-team AJC and GAC all-state in Class AAA. He has more than 3,600 yards from scrimmage for his career. Coleman has a few small-college offers.

*Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy (5-9, 205): Gary has more than 35 Division I offers. His leaders are South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Kentucky, Central Florida and North Carolina.

*Tyler Goodson, North Gwinnett (5-10, 190): Goodson had 1,385 yards rushing and 356 receiving with 23 touchdowns for the Class AAAAAAA champions last season. He ran for 295 in the playoffs against Marietta. Goodson is committed to Iowa.

*Jamious Griffin, Rome (5-10, 205): Griffin rushed for 1,276 yards last season and 1,443 the year before and scored 60 touchdowns despite sharing time with another outstanding back, Jalynn Sykes, who has moved on to Marshall. Griffin should shine now as the feature back behind one of the state's best lines. He is a three-star recruit committed to N.C. State.

*Cal'von Harris, Harris County (6-1, 200): Harris rushed for 1,680 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, but his all-around production is most impressive. He had 2,327 all-purpose yards and scored touchdowns rushing, receiving and returning a kickoff and a punt. A first-team AJC all-state pick in AAAA, Harris is an uncommitted three-star recruit.

*Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute (5-11, 230): The ultimate power back, Harris rushed for 1,691 yards and 16 touchdowns in just 10 games last season and was a GSWA first-team all-state pick in AAAAAA. He had two 300-yard rushing games and five games with at least 30 carries, two of at least 40. The three-star recruit has committed to South Carolina.

*Ty Leggett, Colquitt County (5-10, 170): The Packers probably have the best pair of backs in the state with Leggett and Daijun Edwards. Either could've made this list. Leggett, the senior, rushed for 1,287 yards last season. Edwards, the sophomore, rushed for 1,038 and is the most coveted college recruit, a four-star with SEC and ACC offers. Leggett has an offer from Pittsburgh.

*Jo'Quavious Marks, Carver-Atlanta (5-10, 170): Marks is a four-star recruit and the state's highest-rated RB prospect among juniors. He demonstrated that when he rushed for 2,127 yards and 19 touchdowns on just 208 carries last season. He has not made a college choice.

*Christian Singleton, North Cobb (5-11, 210): Singleton rushed for 1,360 yards and nine touchdowns and had 36 catches for 300 yards. Singleton committed to Georgia State last week.

Coming Friday: Wide receivers

