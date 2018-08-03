0 Georgia home to top WR in country, other great receivers

Georgia has the nation's No. 1 wide receiver prospect for just the second time since 2001. That's Cedar Grove's Jadon Haselwood. (The first was Savannah Christian's Demetris Robertson in 2016. Haselwood's composite rating of .9968 is the highest of a Georgia receiver this century.)

Haselwood had 45 receptions for 792 yards and 17 touchdowns last season in a run-oriented offense. He was as good or better as a safety (nine interceptions, 36 tackles) and return man (three return touchdowns). Haselwood also won the 110-meter hurdles and finished third in the 300 hurdles in helping Cedar Grove win its third consecutive Class AAA track-and-field meet.

GHSF Daily is publishing its 10 best at each position over the first nine issues. The players' status as recruits is a factor, but the choices are made largely on their production as high school players. The series continues today with wide receivers.

*Raykwon Anderson, Charlton County (5-9, 170): Anderson had 63 catches for 941 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He is committed to North Carolina.

*Dominick Blaylock, Walton (6-0, 190): Blaylock is a five-star recruit and the consensus No. 23 player nationally. He and Haselwood are the first pair of top-five national WR recruits from Georgia in the modern rankings. Blaylock had 53 receptions for 911 yards and seven touchdowns in just 10 games last season. He rushed for 264 yards and 10 touchdowns, including three against Colquitt County in the playoffs. Blaylock is committed to Georgia.

*Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity (5-11, 175): Ryan, a two-way starter, has 4,073 all-purpose yards in his career, a remarkable total for a wide receiver. In 2017, he had 68 receptions for 1,273 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Class AAAA champions. He had another 395 return yards. Davis has mid-major offers and will have opportunities in baseball, as well.

*Josh Downs, North Gwinnett (5-11, 160): Downs had 1,181 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore for the Class AAAAAAA champions. In the championship game against Colquitt County, it was a Hail Mary pass to Downs, resulting in a 15-yard penalty, that gave North Gwinnett one last untimed play and the game-winning field goal. Downs is a consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2020.

*Devron Harper, Heritage-Conyers (5-10, 160): Harper had 83 receptions for 1,087 yards and another 450 all-purpose yards for a team that passed for 314.9 yards per game last season. Harper actually played second fiddle to Jordan Young, the Tennessee freshman who had a state-leading 1,562 yards, so if the Patriots continue to pass at that pass, expect a big year from Harper. He also won the high jump at the state track meet last spring. Harper has a few small-college offers.

*Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove (6-2, 195): Haselwood is the consensus No. 1 wide receiver prospect nationally and No. 1 overall recruit in the state. He has been committed to Georgia since he was a sophomore.

*Ramel Keyton, Marietta (6-2, 180): Keyton has 140 receptions for 2,665 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career. He had 1,298 receiving last season despite missing his blue-chip quarterback, Harrison Bailey, for seven games. Keyton, a four-star top-200 national recruit, has committed to Tennessee.

*Zach Owens, Pope (6-3, 195): Owens had 658 yards receiving on 37 catches for a team that passed for just 88.4 yards per game last season. Owens also rushed for 622 yards on 60 carries and led the Greyhounds with 1,379 all-purpose yards. Owens is committed to Georgia Tech.

*Ridge Polk, Cambridge (5-10, 165): Polk generated 1,878 all-purpose yards for an 8-4 team last season. He had 974 yards receiving and 904 on returns. He also plays a little free safety and chipped in 21 tackles. Polk is committed to Army.

*Jamari Thrash, Troup (6-0, 180): Thrash is the leading returning receiver in the state. He produced 1,410 yards and 18 touchdowns on his 62 catches. Those number probably won't go up, though, because Troup has a junior, Kobe Hudson, who is an even better prospect (committed to Auburn). But the more experienced Thrash is super productive and has many smaller offers of his own.

