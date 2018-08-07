0 Top players by position: Defensive line is loaded with talent

Georgia has 40 consensus four-star recruits in the class of 2019. Ten are defensive linemen, making that position the state's richest this season. And those aren't exactly the 10 that GHSF Daily chose to spotlight as the 10 best at the position this season. We couldn't leave off Logan Cash, who had a whopping 23.5 sacks and 40.5 tackles for losses last season. The Clemson commit is a mere three-star recruit.

GHSF Daily is publishing its 10 best at each position over the first nine issues. The players' status as recruits is a factor, but the choices are made largely on their production as high school players. The series continues today with defensive linemen.

*Ja'Darien Boykin, Jones County (6-1, 230): Boykin might've been the biggest all-state snub in 2017, when he had 32 tackles for losses and 18 sacks. It's not likely to happen again for this consensus four-star recruit who is rated the No. 8 weakside DE prospect in the country. He is uncommitted.

*Logan Cash, Winder-Barrow (6-3, 256): Cash was a unanimous first-team all-state pick in Class AAAAAA last season, when he racked up 23.5 sacks and 40.5 tackles for losses. He's a three-star recruit committed to Clemson.

*Justin Eboigbe, Forest Park (6-4, 265): Eboigbe has made a name for himself despite playing for a program that has gone just 3-27 in his first three years of high school. He's the No. 10 strongside DE prospect nationally and committed to Alabama.

*Curtis Fann, Emanuel County Institute (6-2, 250): Fann, a consensus four-star recruit, is committed to Florida State. He was a unanimous Class A all-state pick last season. He had more than 20 tackles for losses.

*Rodricus Fitten, Washington (6-3, 235): A consensus three-star recruit, Fitten is committed to South Carolina. He had 12 sacks and 17 other tackles for losses last season and earned AJC and GSWA all-state recognition.

*Chris Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian (6-4, 280): An outstanding two-way lineman, Hinton had more than 12 tackles for losses last season. He was a first-team all-state player on the defensive line by the GACA and AJC. A five-star recruit, Hinton is committed to Michigan.

*Jaelin Humphries, Mountain View (6-4, 290): Humphries was an honorable-mention GSWA and AJC all-state player last season, when he had 19 tackles for losses. A four-star recruit, Humphries is committed to Florida.

*Derrick McLendon, Tucker (6-3, 225): McLendon had 21 tackles, including four for losses, for a defense that allowed just 10.1 points per game last season. A three-star recruit, McLendon is committed to Florida State.

*Dante Walker, Cedar Grove (6-2, 235): Walker, who transferred to Cedar Grove from Riverdale this summer, was a first-team GACA all-state pick last season. A top-300 national recruit, Walker reportedly favors South Carolina and Tennessee. He had 69 tackles and nine sacks last season.

*Travon Walker, Upson-Lee (6-5, 260): Walker had 37 solo tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles last season for a 4-6 team. He was a first-team GACA all-state pick last season. A consensus five-star recruit, Walker is committed to Georgia.

