The 2019 G-Day game, the annual spring scrimmage that Georgia holds in Sanford Stadium, will be held on April 20, according to the UGA Alumni Association. A time for the game has not been announced yet.
The game will be the week after the Masters, which takes place April 11-14.
A number of storylines to watch going into spring practice include how the offense looks under James Coley and what the defense looks like under a yet-to-be named defensive coordinator.
Some of the players fans will likely get to see include 5-star DE Nolan Smith, 5-star linebacker Nakobe Dean and running back Zamir White, who is coming off an ACL injury.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart has routinely pushed for strong fan turn out at G-day games, most famously when 93,000 fans showed up to his first G-Day game back in 2016.
A start date for Georgia’s spring practices has not been announced yet. Georgia is coming off an 11-3 season where the Bulldogs won the SEC East, but lost their final two games of the season.
