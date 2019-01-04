0 Several offensive stars leaving Georgia early for NFL Draft

ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs will be without several of their offensive superstars next season.

Wide receivers Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman announced Friday that they’ve declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Running back Elijay Holyfield and tight end Isaac Nauta also declared for the draft.

We're breaking down what this means for the Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs heading into next season, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Riley, from Coconut Creek, Florida, led the Bulldogs with 44 catches for 570 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder had five catches in the Sugar Bowl for a team-high 61 yards in Georgia’s 28-21 loss to Texas on Jan. 1.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hardman, from Bowman, Georgia, opened this season on fire.

The speedy 5-foot-11, 183-pounder scored at least one touchdown in each of the first four games of the season, including a two-touchdown performance against Middle Tennessee that included a punt return for a touchdown.

Texas kept the ball away from Hardman in the Sugar Bowl, as he had just one catch for 3 yards and one kick return for 28 yards in the 28-21 loss to the Longhorns on Tuesday.

Underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, which takes place April 25-27 in Nashville. The NFL combine is Feb. 26 through March 4 in Indianapolis.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart released the following statement Friday evening:

“We wish the best to Mecole Hardman, Elijah Holyfield, Isaac Nauta and Riley Ridley as they pursue their careers at the next level. All four of these juniors contributed significantly to our success during the last two seasons and we look forward to them making the best out of their shot at the NFL. As with all our players, we also will encourage them to complete their degrees to get prepared for the next chapter of their lives.”

Tight end Luke Ford also announced Friday that he is leaving the program, transferring to Illinois.

The freshman had previously said his grandparents’ health was the reason he put his name into the Transfer Portal in December.

Ford came to Georgia as the nation’s No. 3 tight end in the 2018 recruiting class out of Carterville, Illinois. He appeared in nine games this season and recorded just one catch for 4 yards.

DawgNation and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.