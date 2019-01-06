ATHENS - Looks like opposing teams will have to respect the specs for another season in Athens, as kicker Rodrigo Blankenship announced he would be returning to Athens for his senior season.
Underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to declare for the NFL Draft, which takes place April 25-27 in Nashville. The NFL combine is Feb. 26 through March 4 in Indianapolis.
Tight end Isaac Nauta, receivers Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman and running back Elijah Holyfield declared for the draft Friday.
[RELATED: Georgia QB Justin Fields confirms he's transferring to Ohio State]
I’m going to keep this short and sweet. Dawg Nation, I’M NOT GOING ANYWHERE 🐶🐾 #GoDawgs #UnfinishedBusiness #RespectTheSpecs pic.twitter.com/iTTG2lcA97— Rodrigo Blankenship (@RodTheKicker3) January 5, 2019
Blankenship, who began his career as a walk-on before he was awarded a scholarship, ranked 10th in the nation in scoring this season (122).
Blankenship was 65-of-65 on his extra-point kicks and 19-of-23 on his field-goal attempts.
[RELATED: Several offensive stars leaving Georgia early for NFL Draft]
The 6-foot-1, 191-pounder put 82 of his 97 kickoffs into the end zone this season, and he was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the nation’s top placekicker.
Blankenship was a second-team All-SEC selection the season, and he began his career as the FWAA Freshman All-American kicker in 2016.
Nauta also was a member of the FWAA Freshman All-American team that season, along with recent UGA transfer Demetris Robertson, who was then at Cal.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}