Kirby Smart promotes James Coley to offensive coordinator

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has promoted James Coley to offensive coordinator.
Coley was already serving as the Bulldogs’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He replaces Jim Chaney, who abruptly left for the same position at Tennessee.
Coley has been on the UGA coaching staff since Smart took over as head coach in 2016.
“James has been an critical part of our staff since we came to Georgia,” Smart said in a UGA release. “He’s done an incredible job in all aspects of his responsibilities including coaching wide receivers for two years, serving as co-offensive coordinator this past season coaching the quarterbacks, and recruiting.
“James has extensive coordinator experience during his entire coaching career and will transition easily into his new role.”
Coley is expected to open up the offense more next season, with quarterback Jake Fromm back for his junior season. Fromm ranked fifth in the nation in passing efficiency under Coley’s direction last season.
Georgia turned out a pair of NFL draft picks in Isaiah McKenzie and Javon Wims when Coley was coaching receivers in 2016 and 2017.
Prior to being hired by Smart, Coley was the offensive coordinator and QB coach at Miami (2013), and he also served as offensive coordinator under Jimbo Fisher at Florida State from 2010-2012.
Georgia still has two openings on its staff, for a defensive coordinator and a tight ends coach.
This article was written by Mike Griffith, DawgNation.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}