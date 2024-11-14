President Biden, President-elect Trump meet in Washington for first time since election results

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden welcomed President-elect Donald Trump back to the White House for a meeting about the transition process.

Trump, who won reelection back to the White House, returned to Washington for the first time since his win.

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Samantha Manning was in Washington with details on how the meeting went.

According to representatives, the meeting went smoothly, despite some of the harsh comments on the campaign trail.

Back in 2020, then-former President Trump chose not to invite Biden to the White House for transition planning.

In 2024, the process is a different story.

Both leaders appeared to be gracious during their Oval Office meeting and even shook hands as they discussed the peaceful transition of power.

“Anything we can do to make you accommodated, what you need, and talk about some of that today, welcome,” Biden told Trump.

Trump thanked Biden and weighed in on the atmosphere from the election season.

“Politics is tough, and in many cases not a nice world,” Trump said. “But it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it.”

Cameras and members of the press only got to witness a short time with the two leaders before being led out, and neither president responded to questions from reporters.

The White House was not Trump’s only stop in Washington on Thursday. After meeting with Biden, the president-elect met with House Republicans in a celebratory meeting, with newly-named co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk also present.

