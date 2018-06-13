0 Raccoon released after scaling 25-story skyscraper, capturing hearts nationwide

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A raccoon's captivating climb up the side of a 25-story Minnesota high-rise came to a happy ending Wednesday after the fuzzy daredevil was released back into nature after reaching the top of the building.

Update 2:45 p.m. EDT June 13: Officials with Wildlife Management Services, a pest control business based in Brooklyn Park, said they released the raccoon Wednesday afternoon on private property in the suburbs of the Twin Cities.

The company shared a short video of the raccoon’s release. It darted away from rescuers after only a small amount of prodding.

Update 9:45 a.m. EDT June 13: Officials said they plan to release the raccoon "somewhere safe" after it was lured into a trap baited with cat food on Wednesday morning at the top of St. Paul’s UBS Tower, the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Tad Vezner reported.

RACCOON UPDATE: it has been trapped, its eating, still on top of tower, will be released "somewhere safe" by private Brooklyn Park contractor Wildlife Management Services — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) June 13, 2018

RACCOON UPDATE: Apparently the wildlife firm's techs live up by Rogers and Zimmerman, lots of land, they'll release it up there. — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) June 13, 2018

Reports surfaced earlier Wednesday that the climbing raccoon had been caught after spending hours scaling UBS Tower.

After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend! pic.twitter.com/twcBPpjOQk — UBS Plaza (@ubs_plaza) June 13, 2018

Update 8:45 a.m. EDT June 13: The raccoon was trapped by 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Minnesota Public Radio's Tim Nelson. Earlier Wednesday, Nelson reported that animal control officers had placed cat food in a trap at the top of the 25-story UBS Tower in an attempt to catch the critter.

Top floor law firm @donnelly_law says UBS building management has told them the #mprraccoon formerly in their window HAS BEEN TRAPPED. — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018

A representative of the Paige Donnelly Law Firm, situated on the top floor of the high-rise, wrote Wednesday morning on Twitter that building management said the raccoon was “safely in a cage.”

The building has told us little guy did go to the live traps and is safely in a cage. Hopefully the little guy will be relaxing in some grass and trees later this morning after his adventure in the city. — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 13, 2018

IT MADE IT TO THE ROOF #MPRRACCOON pic.twitter.com/bTs2GZVOka — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) June 13, 2018

Original report: According to Minnesota Public Radio, the raccoon's harrowing journey began after it got stuck on a ledge of St. Paul's Town Square building. After maintenance workers tried to rescue the frightened critter, it ran to the roof, fled to the neighboring UBS Tower and started climbing.

This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street. It's been there for two days now, without food or water. @mprnews pic.twitter.com/fVI5pmdCWq — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The #mprraccoon has rescued itself. Sort of. Now it's climbing the skyscraper next door. pic.twitter.com/YD8jalkrrM — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The raccoon slowly made its way up the building Tuesday, taking occasional nap breaks on ledges. It eventually reached the 23rd floor, reported MPR's Tim Nelson, who documented the animal's trek with the now-trending hashtag #mprraccoon.

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Late Tuesday, the raccoon began to descend the building, taking a breather at a 17th-floor ledge. But it shifted course again early Wednesday, climbing until it reached the roof about 3:30 a.m. EDT.

I can hardly stand this anymore. 17th floor. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/CkhMlVyEqY — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018

Although many concerned onlookers had called for help, city officials said saving the animal could be risky for rescuers and the raccoon, which could get scared and fall, according to the Pioneer Press. Instead, animal control workers placed a food trap on the roof, a city Department of Safety & Inspections spokeswoman told the newspaper.

Another challenge: Employees who work at UBS Tower said the building's windows do not open, the Pioneer Press reported.

